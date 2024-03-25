The Transatlantic Slave Trade resulted in millions of people being seized from their homes and families and transported against their will to lives of enslavement in unknown lands. The abolition of this practice was a complicated process that played out over many years. In the latest of our Everything you want to know series, the University of Worcester's Professor Suzanne Schwarz answers your questions about how the slave trade was brought to an end, and delves into the latest research on the subject.

