Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Georgian
  4. Food and war

Food and war

Rachel B Hermann describes how food and hunger played a critical role in the story of the American Revolution

On his plantation in Georgia, American politician Benjamin Hawkins is teaching Creek Native Americans how to use a plow, 1805. (Photo by Granger, NYC / TopFoto)

Historian Rachel B Hermann talks about her recent book No Useless Mouth, which explores how food and hunger played a critical role in the story of the American Revolutionary era

Listen:

 

Historian Rachel B Hermann talks about her recent book No Useless Mouth, which explores how food and hunger played a critical role in the story of the American Revolutionary era

Advertisement

Listen:

Watch:

How to download the History Extra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: North America

100 women who changed the world
Learn more about this subject

You may like

Photo of the American flag
Georgian

Q&A What was the first ‘Star Spangled Banner’?

A caricature of George I
Georgian

The Library The delightfully dysfunctional Georgians

austen-top-4-14f3759
Georgian

A day in the life of Jane Austen

1492-8647499
Medieval

1492: The Year Our World Began