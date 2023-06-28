Just how rich were Georgian bankers? What did they eat for lunch? And could they be described as “virtuous”? Speaking with Rob Attar, Professor Anne Murphy answers these questions and more as she delves into the extensive reports of an 18th-century investigation into the workings of the Bank of England to reveal how one of the great engines of the British state operated in this age of revolution.

Advertisement

Anne Murphy is the author of Virtuous Bankers: A Day in the Life of the Eighteenth-Century Bank of England (Princeton University Press, 2023)

Advertisement

Authors

Rob AttarEditor, BBC History Magazine

Rob Attar is editor of BBC History Magazine and also works across the HistoryExtra podcast and website, as well as hosting several BBC History Magazine events.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Don't miss the chance to claim a copy of Tracy Borman's latest book + FREE access to HistoryExtra.com when you subscribe to BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed

See book offer
Advertisement