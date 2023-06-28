Just how rich were Georgian bankers? What did they eat for lunch? And could they be described as “virtuous”? Speaking with Rob Attar, Professor Anne Murphy answers these questions and more as she delves into the extensive reports of an 18th-century investigation into the workings of the Bank of England to reveal how one of the great engines of the British state operated in this age of revolution.

Advertisement

Anne Murphy is the author of Virtuous Bankers: A Day in the Life of the Eighteenth-Century Bank of England (Princeton University Press, 2023)