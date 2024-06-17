HistoryExtra Academy Roman Britain quiz – week one
How much did you learn about the Roman invasion of Britain this week? Test your knowledge in our quiz
Published: June 17, 2024 at 7:49 PM
Discover more learning from week one of the HistoryExtra Academy course on Roman Britain
HistoryExtra Academy video lecture: Joining the Roman empire
How did the Romans conquer Britain?
The Roman invasion: whose side were the Britons on?
Boudica: scourge of the Roman empire
Advertisement
Advertisement
Receive a hardback and signed copy of a book of your choice when when you subscribe for £24.99 every 6 issues.
+ FREE HistoryExtra membership - worth £34.99!
Grab your Summer Read!
Advertisement