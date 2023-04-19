Æthelflæd: ‘Mother of the English’
Rebecca Hardie explores the life and legacy of the 10th-century leader known as the ‘Lady of the Mercians’ and ‘Mother of the English’
Published: April 19, 2023 at 7:10 am
Æthelflæd was a successful and celebrated ruler of the Mercian peoples in the early 10th century, who enjoyed a period of great political prosperity. Speaking to Emily Briffett, Rebecca Hardie explores what this fascinating figure can tell us about contemporary definitions of power, the lives of other women at the time and the complicated patchwork of early medieval kingdoms.
Authors
Emily BriffettPodcast editorial assistant
