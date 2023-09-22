Bannockburn: Robert the Bruce’s greatest victory
Helen Carr tells the story of the battle of Bannockburn, a pivotal moment in the First War of Scottish Independence that had profound consequences for Scotland, England, and beyond
Robert the Bruce’s landmark victory over the English at the battle of Bannockburn has secured his place as a hero in the annals of Scottish history. Speaking to Rachel Dinning, historian Helen Carr chronicles the story of the battle and its aftermath, and also explains why it had profound consequences for Scotland, England, and Ireland across the first half of the 14th century and beyond.
