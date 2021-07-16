Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Medieval
  4. The battle over the Benin Bronzes

The battle over the Benin Bronzes

Bronwen Everill discusses the creation of the Benin Bronzes and current debates over their repatriation

Bronwen Everill discusses the Benin Bronzes

Published:

Looted from Benin City in 1897, the Benin Bronzes are one of the most impressive collections of artworks ever created – and their future is under debate. While many of these artefacts are currently held in European museums and private collections, calls are being made to return them Nigeria. Bronwen Everill discusses the history of the bronzes, the culture that created them, and what their future might be.

Advertisement

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

Advertisement

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Tags

More on: Culture

Bronwen Everill discusses the Benin Bronzes
Learn more about this subject
SS21_Brandsite_720x480

Try 3 issues for just £5 - save up to 72% on the shop price

SUBSCRIBE NOW