The battle over the Benin Bronzes
Bronwen Everill discusses the creation of the Benin Bronzes and current debates over their repatriation
Looted from Benin City in 1897, the Benin Bronzes are one of the most impressive collections of artworks ever created – and their future is under debate. While many of these artefacts are currently held in European museums and private collections, calls are being made to return them Nigeria. Bronwen Everill discusses the history of the bronzes, the culture that created them, and what their future might be.