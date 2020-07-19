Accessibility Links

Everything you ever wanted to know about medieval queens, but were afraid to ask

Dr Elena Woodacre answers the most popular listener and internet search questions about medieval queens

King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella of Spain, 1469. (Photo by Getty Images)

Dr Elena Woodacre is an expert on medieval and early modern queens and queenship at the University of Winchester. In this podcast, she answers the most popular listener and internet search questions about medieval queens, in our ‘Everything you want to know’ series. Who was the most beautiful queen, how much power did queens have, and how did they balance motherhood and royal life, are just some of the questions posed

