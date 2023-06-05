King Henry III was one of England’s longest reigning monarchs, but his time on the throne saw a long period of peace punctured by an extraordinary revolution. Professor David Carpenter talks to David Musgrove about the tumultuous events of 1258, when the king was removed from power by Simon de Montfort and a council of barons.

Advertisement

David Carpenter is the author of Henry III: Reform, Rebellion, Civil War, Settlement, 1259-1272 (Yale University Press, 2023)

Help us develop the HistoryExtra podcast offering by taking part in our latest research:

Advertisement

Authors

Dr David MusgroveContent director, HistoryExtra.com

David Musgrove is content director of the HistoryExtra.com website and podcast, plus its sister print magazines BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed. He has a PhD in medieval landscape archaeology and is a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Claim your summer book + FREE access to HistoryExtra.com when you subscribe to BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed

See books on offer
Advertisement