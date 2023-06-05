The fall and rise of Henry III
David Carpenter charts a tumultuous year in the mid-13th century when one of England’s longest reigning monarchs was removed from power
King Henry III was one of England’s longest reigning monarchs, but his time on the throne saw a long period of peace punctured by an extraordinary revolution. Professor David Carpenter talks to David Musgrove about the tumultuous events of 1258, when the king was removed from power by Simon de Montfort and a council of barons.
David Carpenter is the author of Henry III: Reform, Rebellion, Civil War, Settlement, 1259-1272 (Yale University Press, 2023)
