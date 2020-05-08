Who was Joan of Arc? Everything you need to know about the Maid of Orléans

Ten thousand people had converged on the marketplace of Rouen – part of Normandy, which at the time was under English control – to watch the ordeal unfold. Jeanne’s (or Joan’s) only comfort in these agonising final moments was a Dominican priest, who had been instructed to hold his crucifix high so that she could see it from the flames – which by now were scorching her lower body.

As the young peasant, Jeanne d’Arc, was led up to the place where she was to be burned at the stake, she cried to the heavens, pleading for God’s good grace. Her crime? Technically, it was the ‘heretical’ offence of cross-dressing , but she had been a marked woman for a while. After all, a woman who humiliated the almighty English during the Hundred Years’ War could not be let off easily.

As the young peasant, Jeanne d’Arc, was led up to the place where she was to be burned at the stake, she cried to the heavens, pleading for God’s good grace. Her crime? Technically, it was the ‘heretical’ offence of cross-dressing, but she had been a marked woman for a while. After all, a woman who humiliated the almighty English during the Hundred Years’ War could not be let off easily.

Advertisement

Ten thousand people had converged on the marketplace of Rouen – part of Normandy, which at the time was under English control – to watch the ordeal unfold. Jeanne’s (or Joan’s) only comfort in these agonising final moments was a Dominican priest, who had been instructed to hold his crucifix high so that she could see it from the flames – which by now were scorching her lower body.

Dressed in white, the colour of purity, Joan of Arc was executed, just a teenager.

Such was the harsh sentence for this so-called heretic, who claimed she had been receiving messages from the angels for years. But Joan was much, much more than a simple peasant with miraculous visions – she was a warrior, and a divisive political figure who could have turned the tide of the Hundred Years’ War.

Who was Joan of Arc?

By the time Joan of Arc was born, war between France and England had been raging for 75 years. Beginning as a dispute over the French throne in 1337, the conflict quickly spread into the countryside. Tactics used by the English, such as their ‘scorched earth’ policy, which destroyed much of the enemy’s crops, had created widespread suffering for the peasantry. They prayed for a swift end to the conflict.

But things were not looking good for France. An internal dispute had divided the nation in two – with one faction, the Armagnacs, siding with the Dauphin (or heir to the French throne), Charles. The other side, the Burgundians, allied with the English in an attempt to claim the throne for the Duke of Burgundy. Together with the English, they occupied much of Northern France.

This put Joan’s village, Domrémy, in an awkward position. Though the town was occupied by the Burgundians, it remained staunchly loyal to Charles, the man they believed was the true future king. As punishment, the English had burned down and attacked the village on a number of occasions.

It was in this conflicted context that Joan was born, around 1412, to tenant farmers Jacques d’Arc and Isabelle Romée. Since they were all illiterate, the family scraped a living by farming, and her father moonlighted as a village tax collector. Joan’s mother was a deeply religious woman, who instilled in her daughter the Catholic values that would define her life.

Working in her father’s garden one day, the teenage Joan experienced a moment that would change her destiny. She claimed that a bright light engulfed her vision, and the voices of saints Catherine, Margaret and Michael suddenly spoke to her. They told her, in a hauntingly beautiful voice, that she was the one who would drive the English out of France and ensure Charles was crowned King in the traditional cathedral of Reims, which at that time was deep in enemy territory.

Immediately, the teenager who was privy to a miracle knew what she had to do. She must take the news to the powers that be. But who would listen to an illiterate peasant? Unbeknown to her, the Dauphin Charles would be all too willing to lend an ear. After all, as far as he was concerned, the war was all but lost. A peace treaty made in 1420 had disinherited him and undermined his claims to the throne. He was getting desperate, and Joan’s sign from God may well have been the answer to his prayers.

Joan of Arc and the siege of Orléans

However, reaching Charles wasn’t going to be easy for Joan. His court was located at Chinon, a town held by the Burgundians. When she asked her local lord, Robert de Baudricourt, to escort her to Charles, he turned her away. Undeterred, she went out to attract the support of his villagers, who believed she was the saviour France was looking for. Returning with her band of followers, Baudricourt gave in and granted her permission to go to Chinon. However, for her own protection, she would have to don male warrior clothing – an act of heresy.

When she arrived, Joan found the King’s court was just as sceptical as de Baudricourt. One story goes that to test her claim, Joan was told to point out the King in a room full of other members of his court. To an ordinary person, this would have been impossible, as she would not have seen his likeness. Joan, however, was guided by God, and recognised him straight away. Finally allowed to meet with him alone, she made a strong impression on him, and allegedly proved she had been communicating with God by knowing some of his deepest, darkest secrets.

Still not convinced, the King and his advisors put Joan to the test. The town of Orléans had had been under siege for months, but Joan claimed that she alone could stop it and expel the English. With nothing to lose, they kitted her out with a suit of white armour (and a white horse to match), and sent her with a small band of men to the town. Despite sustaining a wound to the neck, Joan used a combination of military tactics, courage and plain luck to drive out the English. The siege was lifted in less than ten days, on 8 May 1429.

Everyone, including Charles, was astonished. Joan was revered as a heroine, and her next ambitious plan was to march on Reims so that Charles could be crowned there. On her march, towns along the route surrendered without challenge, opening their gates wide to the new crusader. Just over a fortnight later, Charles the Dauphin became Charles VII in Reims Cathedral, Joan and her now-famous white banner beside him.

How was Joan of Arc captured?

However, her success was not to last. A year later, she tried to protect the town of Compiègne, which was strategically located on the banks of the Oise River. As her band of Armagnacs was forced to retreat, Joan honourably stayed with the rear guard to ensure that everyone got away safely. However, in doing this she placed herself at risk. Sure enough, she was pulled off her horse by an archer, and forced to surrender. The Burgundians seized their prized prisoner with glee and locked her up in a castle tower.

Joan, however, was not to be defeated that easily, and tried to escape several times. She even leapt over 20 metres from the tower into a soft and dry moat, miraculously sustaining no major injuries. However, she was caught, and moved to more secure confinements. After months of negotiations with the English, the Burgundians sold Joan for 10,000 livres – a hearty sum. When she was taken to Rouen to be imprisoned, her captors put on a great deal of fanfare and celebration.

Once she was in enemy hands, they worked quickly to condemn her. The young woman had frequently embarrassed them on the battlefield, and many people believed Joan really did have a higher power on her side. But was this God, or was it the Devil? Her prosecutors – entirely made up of English or Burgundian clerics, and supported by the University of Paris’s theological school – sought to portray it as the latter. The young woman had attracted so much support that she threatened the entire religious hierarchy, and this heroine of the people had to be destroyed. In the trial that followed, Joan faced charges including witchcraft, heresy and dressing like a man.

Nevertheless, the uneducated teenager held her own, despite the intense pressure of the court. When she was asked questions designed to trip her up, she gave answers worthy of the finest spin doctor. She also demonstrated considerable wit. When asked by a cleric with a strong regional accent what language the voices in her visions spoke, she retorted that they spoke French – much better than he did.

However, this only made the authorities more determined to get rid of her once and for all. They threatened her with immediate execution, terrifying the young woman into signing a confession (of heresy) that she could not read. But heresy was only truly punishable by death if it was a repeat offence, so Joan was sentenced to life imprisonment, while the authorities pondered their next move.

While cross-dressing was permissible by the Church in certain circumstances – like Joan’s, in fact – her jailors were less forgiving. Even her former supporter, King Charles VII, refused to help

Joan’s time in prison was traumatic. On a number of occasions, she donned male clothing, which she said protected her from being sexually assaulted and raped. Once, a “great English lord” had apparently entered her prison and tried to attack her, forcing Joan to wear her old male armour. While cross-dressing was permissible by the Church in certain circumstances – like Joan’s, in fact – her jailors were less forgiving. Even her former supporter, King Charles VII, refused to help. He sought to distance himself from Joan, fearing that her influence would discredit his reign. Finding no allies anywhere, Joan was condemned to death on 29 May 1431, and executed the next day.

Where did Joan of Arc die and how was she executed?

The soldier of faith met an unceremonious end in the marketplace of Rouen. As the crowds jeered (although some wept), the teenager stood resilient. She asked the attending priest to hold the crucifix aloft, and shout prayers loud enough to hear over the roar of the unmerciful flames.

Joan was burned three times to ensure her body was totally destroyed. Once the fires died down, all that was left of the young lady was a pile of ashes, though some claim her heart mysteriously survived unscathed. Her ashes were then thrown into the River Seine, so that her remains would not become a site of pilgrimage for those who still believed in her.

The war continued for almost another quarter of a century after Joan’s execution. However, the English-Burgundian alliance quickly broke down, and France was eventually triumphant. The English were driven out of most of the country, and Charles was officially made King of France at Reims Cathedral, just as Joan had wished.

The retrial of the Maid of Orléans: Was Joan of Arc ever pardoned? Joan d’Arc’s mother, Isabelle, had been campaigning to clear her daughter’s name for decades, and in 1455, it seemed as if her wish would finally come true. After receiving a letter from Joan’s mother and two brothers, Pope Callixtus III authorised a second trial of the deceased martyr, to see whether her execution had been justified and handled properly. Can anyone become the Pope? Your guide to popes and the papacy The top theologians in the land were called in, and on 7 November, the case was opened at Notre Dame cathedral. Joan’s mother passionately addressed the court: “She never thought, spoke or did anything against the faith… the judges condemned her falsely and criminally, and put her to death in a cruel manner by fire.” When she had finished speaking, Isabelle broke down in tears of grief and was led away. But Joan’s redemption was near. The judges examined eyewitness evidence and testimonies from more than 100 people, the vast majority of whom agreed that Joan was a pure-hearted and courageous young woman – not the calculating heretic she had been portrayed as. Childhood friends, citizens of the besieged city of Orléans, and soldiers who fought alongside her remembered her fondly, and lamented the harsh treatment she had received at the hands of the authorities. They also looked at the court documents made at the time of her first trial in 1431, believing that it was rigged against her. After all, there were numerous instances when Joan had been asked questions completely unrelated to her charges, and she was forced to sign a confession she did not understand under the threat of death. Plenty more forged documents were soon uncovered. In June 1456, Jean Bréhal, the presiding judge, concluded that Joan was entirely innocent. She was simply the unfortunate victim of priests pursuing a political vendetta. Bréhal didn’t stop at declaring Joan a martyr, though. He went on to accuse her accusers of being heretics themselves, (but little punishment was dished out to them). At last, Joan’s name was officially cleared. To celebrate, a ceremony was held at Rouen marketplace – the place where Joan was executed – officially pardoning her. The people of Orléans held a jolly banquet in Bréhal’s honour. Joan’s mother was present, too, living to see this joyful day. Those who had survived the worst horrors of war were finally able to celebrate in style.

Is Joan of Arc a saint?

Popular interest in Joan has existed for centuries. The town of Orléans is especially enthusiastic about her, and they have celebrated the lifting of their city’s siege every single year since 1435. Though her personality cult was repressed during the French Revolution, Joan’s legacy experienced a massive resurgence quickly afterwards, when Napoleon realised that he could use Joan to forward his nationalist agenda.

But it was partly thanks to the efforts of two 19th century Bishops of Orléans that led to Joan of Arc being made a saint. In 1869, Félix Dupanloup (Bishop of Orléans) and 11 other bishops petitioned Pope Pius IX to have her canonised, bringing the matter to international attention. Then, in 1876, the next Bishop of Orléans held an inquest to see whether she met the criteria of sainthood. She did, and thus began the lengthy process of canonisation. Finally, in 1920, she was granted full sainthood.

Tens of thousands of people gathered in the opulently decorated St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican to attend the ceremony, including important dignitaries from all over Europe. Across the continent, celebrations were held, including at Westminster Cathedral. The President of France jubilantly claimed that Joan’s sainthood had finally “fulfilled the last part of her mission, in bringing [England and France] together”.

Today, Joan’s feast day is celebrated on 30 May, the same day she was executed. Across France, and indeed other countries around the world, Joan of Arc is forever commemorated in coin, art and statue form. Her legacy is one of bravery, courage and faith against all odds.

Alice Barnes-Brown is a freelance writer

Advertisement

This content first appeared in the Christmas 2017 issue of BBC History Revealed