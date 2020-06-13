Accessibility Links

Saturday lecture: Medieval faith and religion

Emma J Wells examines the nature of Christianity in the Middle Ages and how it shaped wider society

Crucifixion scene, enamel plaque, c1503. (Image by Getty Images)

In the fourth of five talks from our virtual Medieval Life and Death Day event, historian Emma J Wells examines the nature of Christianity in the Middle Ages and how it shaped wider society.

You can also watch all five talks from the festival.

You can also watch all five talks from the festival.

