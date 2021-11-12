History Extra logo
Medieval manuscript makers

Mary Wellesley uncovers the hidden stories of the artisans and authors behind medieval manuscripts

Mary Wellesley uncovers the hidden stories of the artisans and authors behind medieval manuscripts. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Medieval manuscripts tell a story far greater than just what’s written inside them. In conversation with Emily Briffett, Mary Wellesley shares the hidden histories of the artisans, authors and owners behind these fragile and beautiful documents.

Mary Wellesley is the author of Hidden Hands: The Lives of Manuscripts and their Makers (Quercus, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

