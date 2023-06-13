Medieval Masterclass with Dan Jones | History Extra video series
Showing items 1 to 4 of 4
- Medieval
Medieval Masterclass with Dan JonesImperium 410-750 AD. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In the first session in our Medieval Masterclass with Dan Jones, hear more from Dan about what one brilliant modern historian has labelled the ‘inheritance of Rome’…
- Medieval
Medieval Masterclass with Dan JonesDominium 750-1215 AD. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In episode two of our Medieval Masterclass with Dan Jones, we start in the age of the Franks, who revived a Christian, pseudo-Roman empire in the west…
- Medieval
Medieval Masterclass with Dan JonesRebirth 1216–1347 AD. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In our third session of our Medieval Masterclass with Dan Jones, we begin with the stunning appearance of a new global superpower: the Mongols…
- Medieval
Medieval Masterclass with Dan JonesRevolution 1348–1527 AD. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In our fourth and final session, find out more about how the Middle Ages came to a close