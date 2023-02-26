What was it like to be a peasant in the Middle Ages? Did they live well, with access to sufficient food, water and shelter, or were their lives characterised by poverty, pain and hard labour? Did they wash regularly, what did they do for fun, and could they better themselves in society? Speaking to David Musgrove, Professor Christopher Dyer answers listener questions about medieval peasants, from diets and dentistry to leisure and life expectancy.

Dr David Musgrove

David Musgrove is content director of the HistoryExtra.com website and podcast, plus its sister print magazines BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed. He has a PhD in medieval landscape archaeology and is a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.

