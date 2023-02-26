Medieval peasants: everything you wanted to know
Professor Christopher Dyer answers listener questions about the daily life of medieval peasants, from diets and dentistry to leisure and life expectancy
What was it like to be a peasant in the Middle Ages? Did they live well, with access to sufficient food, water and shelter, or were their lives characterised by poverty, pain and hard labour? Did they wash regularly, what did they do for fun, and could they better themselves in society? Speaking to David Musgrove, Professor Christopher Dyer answers listener questions about medieval peasants, from diets and dentistry to leisure and life expectancy.
Authors
