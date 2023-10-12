The crusades explained... in five minutes
Professor Jonathan Phillips sketches out the lengthy history of the crusades from its earliest inceptions to how the militarisation of religious fervour was adapted through time
Published: October 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Subscribe to BBC History Magazine and receive a signed copy of 2023 edition Windrush: 75 years of modern Britain by Mike Phillips and Trevor Philips
Enjoyed this video? Listen to our new podcast series on the First Crusade here
Authors
Emily BriffettPodcast editorial assistant
Advertisement
Advertisement
Subscribe to BBC History Magazine and receive a signed copy of 2023 edition Windrush: 75 years of modern Britain by Mike Phillips and Trevor Philips
As a print subscriber you will also get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com worth £34.99
CLAIM NOW
Advertisement