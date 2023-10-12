The First Crusade: the end or the beginning?
In episode five of our new series on the First Crusade, we rejoin the crusaders for the last time as they reach their final goal, the holy city of Jerusalem
Of all the holy places venerated by medieval Christians, there was nowhere quite as sacred as Jerusalem: the supposed location of Jesus Christ’s burial, crucifixion, resurrection and ascension. It would be the jewel in the crown of Christendom – but first they had to capture it. In this fifth and final episode of our latest HistoryExtra podcast series, we’ll be charting the last leg of the First Crusade, as the crusaders race down the Levant towards their final goal, which they hoped would mark the conclusion of their arduous mission.
Authors
Subscribe to BBC History Magazine and receive a signed copy of 2023 edition Windrush: 75 years of modern Britain by Mike Phillips and Trevor Philips
As a print subscriber you will also get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com worth £34.99