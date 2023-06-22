Before Windrush: Britain’s long relationship with the Caribbean
Christienna Fryar reveals the longer history of British-Caribbean relations that predates the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush at Tilbury docks on 22 June 1948
Seventy-five years ago, on 22 June 1948, HMT Empire Windrush landed at Tilbury docks. The arrival of the ship is rightly remembered as a landmark moment in the story of Caribbean people in Britain. But, as historian Christienna Fryar joins Ellie Cawthorne to discuss, the Windrush didn’t appear out of nowhere; it was preceded by a long and complicated relationship between Britain and the Caribbean which is less well remembered today.
Authors
Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.
