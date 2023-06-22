Seventy-five years ago, on 22 June 1948, HMT Empire Windrush landed at Tilbury docks. The arrival of the ship is rightly remembered as a landmark moment in the story of Caribbean people in Britain. But, as historian Christienna Fryar joins Ellie Cawthorne to discuss, the Windrush didn’t appear out of nowhere; it was preceded by a long and complicated relationship between Britain and the Caribbean which is less well remembered today.

Advertisement