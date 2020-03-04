Accessibility Links

Women’s history month: 11 podcasts to listen to

To mark women's history month – and as we approach International Women's Day 2020 – we’ve put together a list of 11 HistoryExtra podcasts you can listen to featuring inspirational historical women and their achievements

100 women who changed the world

Learn more about remarkable women through history and their stories with these fascinating episodes from the HistoryExtra podcast…

1

Suzannah Lipscomb on women’s lives in Reformation France

Dr Suzannah Lipscomb chats to her fellow historian Dan Jones about her book, The Voices of Nîmes, which offers a fascinating window into sex and morality and the lives of women in 16th-century France.

2

Rachel Reeves on women who changed politics

Labour MP Rachel Reeves talks to us about her book, Women of Westminster, which explores the achievements of some of Britain’s foremost women politicians over the century since Nancy Astor was elected in 1919.

3

Were the suffragettes terrorists?

Historian Fern Riddell talks about her biography of suffrage campaigner Kitty Marion, which explores some of the darker aspects of the campaign for votes for women.

4

The women behind Lord Byron

Miranda Seymour, author of In Byron’s Wake, discusses the extraordinary lives of Annabella Milbanke and Ada Lovelace, the wife and daughter of Lord Byron.

5

100 women who changed the world

Historians Joanne Paul, Olivette Otele and June Purvis dissect the results of our 2018 poll into history’s most important women, which saw Marie Curie come top, followed by Rosa Parks and Emmeline Pankhurst.

6

Remarkable women through history

Max Adams, author of Unquiet Women: From the Dusk of the Roman Empire to the Dawn of the Enlightenment, explores the lives of some remarkable women from history whose stories have been largely forgotten.

7

Fighting for the vote

Historian and author Clare Wright reveals how Australian women battled for political equality in the early 20th century and helped inspire suffrage movements in other parts of the world.

8

Women in popular history

In 2017, we gathered a panel of historians – Janina Ramirez, Anna Whitelock, Joann Fletcher and Fern Riddell – to consider the challenges and opportunities for women in TV, book publishing and other forms of public history.

9

Gentleman Jack

Gentleman Jack, Suranne Jones as Anne Lister (Photo by BBC/Lookout Point/Jay Brooks)

Biographer Angela Steidele explores the life of 19th-century gay pioneer Anne Lister, whose story is the inspiration behind the major BBC/HBO drama Gentleman Jack.

10

Women in the 1960s

Social historian and author Virginia Nicholson talks about her book How Was It For You?, which explores how some of the radical changes of the decade, from the pill to feminism, shaped the lives of women from many different backgrounds.

11

London’s trailblazing women

On a podcast from February 2020, Francesca Wade talks about five remarkable women who all lived on the same London square in the interwar years.

