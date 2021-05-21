Napoleon the art thief

Napoleon didn’t just humiliate his European rivals on the battlefield, he also looted their finest works of art. Author Cynthia Saltzman tells us about her latest book, Napoleon’s Plunder and the Theft of Veronese’s Feast, which explores the French leader’s proclivity for plundering Renaissance masterpieces and spiriting them back to France

Advertisement

Cynthia Saltzman is the author of Napoleon’s Plunder and the Theft of Veronese’s Feast (Thames and Hudson, 2021)

Sign up to receive our podcast newsletter Enter your email address now to receive the latest HistoryExtra podcasts and more Thanks for signing up to receive our podcast newsletter Register to HistoryExtra now to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Manage your newsletter preferences now Sign me up! By entering your details, you are agreeing to HistoryExtra's terms and conditions. You can unsubscribe at any time

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3