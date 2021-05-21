Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Napoleon the art thief
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Napoleon the art thief

Cynthia Saltzman reveals how the French leader plundered Europe’s greatest works of art

Cynthia Saltzman reveals how the French leader plundered Europe’s greatest works of art. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Napoleon didn’t just humiliate his European rivals on the battlefield, he also looted their finest works of art. Author Cynthia Saltzman tells us about her latest book, Napoleon’s Plunder and the Theft of Veronese’s Feast, which explores the French leader’s proclivity for plundering Renaissance masterpieces and spiriting them back to France

Advertisement

Cynthia Saltzman is the author of Napoleon’s Plunder and the Theft of Veronese’s Feast (Thames and Hudson, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: Art history

Cynthia Saltzman reveals how the French leader plundered Europe’s greatest works of art. (Image by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject
Try 3 issues for only £5

Save a huge 50% when you subscribe including free UK delivery!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

This caricature of those meetings depicts proceedings turning to chaos, thanks to the arrival of Napoleon – freshly escaped from his exile on Elba before 'the cake' (Europe) has even been cut
Georgian

Europe after Napoleon: what the Congress of Vienna meant for the coalition powers

Portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte, who rose to prominence during the French Revolution and later became emperor of France. (Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
Georgian

Napoleon’s planned invasion of England: what went wrong?

A portrait of Napoleon
Georgian

Napoleon: a life in 10 objects

Napoleon Bonaparte on his deathbed. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Image)
Georgian

What killed Napoleon Bonaparte?