All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Napoleon the art thief
Cynthia Saltzman reveals how the French leader plundered Europe’s greatest works of art
Published:
Napoleon didn’t just humiliate his European rivals on the battlefield, he also looted their finest works of art. Author Cynthia Saltzman tells us about her latest book, Napoleon’s Plunder and the Theft of Veronese’s Feast, which explores the French leader’s proclivity for plundering Renaissance masterpieces and spiriting them back to France
Cynthia Saltzman is the author of Napoleon’s Plunder and the Theft of Veronese’s Feast (Thames and Hudson, 2021)
How to download the HistoryExtra podcast