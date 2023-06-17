On 15 March 44 BC, Rome’s dictator strode into the Senate House of Pompey for a meeting with the city’s political elite. Little did he know that this would be the final meeting of his life. In episode one of our new series on Julius Caesar’s rise and fall, Rob Attar is joined by Professor Barry Strauss to describe the momentous events of a day that would transform Rome forever.

Authors

Rob AttarEditor, BBC History Magazine

Rob Attar is editor of BBC History Magazine and also works across the HistoryExtra podcast and website, as well as hosting several BBC History Magazine events.

