Caesar: Death of a Dictator | The evil that men do
Rob Attar is joined by Dr Jane Draycott, Professor Philip Freeman, Professor Catherine Steel and Professor Barry Strauss to take the story to its conclusion and reflect on the legacy of the Ides of March
In the concluding part of our new series on Julius Caesar’s rise and fall, we take the story on to its dramatic coda as battles continue to rage over who will ultimately succeed the murdered dictator. Rob Attar is joined by Dr Jane Draycott to tell the story of Antony and Cleopatra’s war with Octavian, while Professor Philip Freeman, Professor Catherine Steel and Professor Barry Strauss reflect on the legacy of the Ides of March.
Authors
Rob Attar is editor of BBC History Magazine and also works across the HistoryExtra podcast and website, as well as hosting several BBC History Magazine events.
