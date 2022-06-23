The end of Roman Britain: ancestors, families and DNA
Join us for episode eight in our series examining what happened in Britain as Roman influence waned…
Published: June 23, 2022 at 3:42 pm
The use of ancient DNA analysis looks set to revolutionise our understanding of the end of Roman Britain. In this episode, we talk to Prof Duncan Sayer about the latest, major, a DNA project and learn what it tells us about where people came from, and who they were related to, in post-Roman Britain.
