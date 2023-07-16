Roman gods & goddesses: everything you wanted to know
From Mars to Minerva, Philip Freeman answers listener questions on the Roman pantheon of gods and goddesses
Published: July 16, 2023 at 7:51 am
Grab a signed and hardback copy of Tom Holland's Pax: War and Peace in Rome's Golden Age - worth £30!
How were Roman deities different to Greek deities? Why did the Romans sacrifice animals? What did religious cults get up to in ancient Rome? And just how many gods and goddesses did they worship? In our latest everything you wanted to know episode, Emily Briffett puts listener questions on the Roman pantheon of gods and goddesses to Philip Freeman, Professor of Classics at Pepperdine University.
Advertisement
Authors
Emily BriffettPodcast editorial assistant
Advertisement
Advertisement
Get your hands on a signed copy of Tom Holland's latest book worth £30 + FREE access to HistoryExtra.com when you subscribe to BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed
CLAIM NOW
Advertisement