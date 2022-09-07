The Holocaust: a 21st-century view
Professors Mary Fulbrook, Richard J Evans and Rebecca Clifford explore how our understanding of the Holocaust has changed over the decades
How has our understanding of the Holocaust changed over the decades? Professors Mary Fulbrook, Richard J Evans and Rebecca Clifford explore this question in a panel discussion recorded in association with the Wolfson History Prize. In conversation with Rob Attar they discuss some of the latest areas of research and the impact of films, TV and other forms popular history on how we think about the Nazi genocide of the Jews.
Authors
Rob Attar is editor of BBC History Magazine and also works across the HistoryExtra podcast and website, as well as hosting several BBC History Magazine events.
