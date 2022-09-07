History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

The Holocaust: a 21st-century view

Professors Mary Fulbrook, Richard J Evans and Rebecca Clifford explore how our understanding of the Holocaust has changed over the decades

By
Published: September 7, 2022 at 11:04 am
Subs offer

How has our understanding of the Holocaust changed over the decades? Professors Mary Fulbrook, Richard J Evans and Rebecca Clifford explore this question in a panel discussion recorded in association with the Wolfson History Prize. In conversation with Rob Attar they discuss some of the latest areas of research and the impact of films, TV and other forms popular history on how we think about the Nazi genocide of the Jews.

Advertisement

Authors

Rob AttarEditor, BBC History Magazine

Rob Attar is editor of BBC History Magazine and also works across the HistoryExtra podcast and website, as well as hosting several BBC History Magazine events.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Save up to 42% when you subscribe today and receive a £10 M&S gift voucher PLUS free access to HistoryExtra.com

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content