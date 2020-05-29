Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Second World War
  4. Indian soldiers at Dunkirk

Indian soldiers at Dunkirk

Ghee Bowman tells the stories of a group of Muslims in the British Expeditionary Force who were part of the famous evacuation of 1940

Two members of the BEF (British Expeditionary Forces)

Historian Ghee Bowman, author of The Indian Contingent, tells the stories of a group of Muslims in the British Expeditionary Force who were part of the famous evacuation from the beaches of France in 1940.

How to download the History Extra podcast

Historian Ghee Bowman, author of The Indian Contingent, tells the stories of a group of Muslims in the British Expeditionary Force who were part of the famous evacuation from the beaches of France in 1940.

Advertisement

How to download the History Extra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: United Kingdom

A portrait of Samuel Pepys
Learn more about this subject

You may like

Clash between the English Temeraire and the French Redoutable ships during the Battle of Trafalgar, October 21, 1805. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)
Georgian

9 podcasts about war and military history to listen to right now

Flying the flag: A sailor signals a merchant ship in the Thames Estuary, 1939. Allied maritime capacity was paramount in the final victory. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
Second World War

VE Day at 75 WW2: Why did the Allies win the Second World War?

The postwar world podcast
Second World War

The postwar world

Illustration of Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19). (Photo by Alamy)
General Modern

Coronavirus: a historical perspective