The rise of Hitler

Frank McDonough discusses the first volume in his new two-part history of Nazi Germany

The rise of Hitler.

Historian Frank McDonough discusses the first volume in his new two-part history of The rise of Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany, covering the period from the start of the Third Reich to the early months of World War Two

Historian Frank McDonough discusses the first volume in his new two-part history of The rise of Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany, covering the period from the start of the Third Reich to the early months of World War Two

Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler watch a Nazi parade staged for the Italian dictators's visit to Germany. (Photo by Getty Images)
