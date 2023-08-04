Surviving Hitler and Stalin
Daniel Finkelstein shares the remarkable stories of his parents’ survival when targeted by Nazism and Soviet communism during the Second World War
Daniel Finkelstein’s parents were born into comfortable Jewish families in Germany and Poland, but the rise of Nazism and the onset of the Second World War turned their lives upside down. Targeted by two of the most destructive regimes in history, they were extraordinarily lucky to survive. The journalist and Conservative politician speaks to Rob Attar about retracing this family history, offering an intensely personal view of the twin tyrannies of Nazism and Soviet communism.
Daniel Finkelstein is the author of Hitler, Stalin, Mum and Dad: A Family Memoir of Miraculous Survival (William Collins).
Authors
Rob Attar is editor of BBC History Magazine and also works across the HistoryExtra podcast and website, as well as hosting several BBC History Magazine events.