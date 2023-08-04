Daniel Finkelstein’s parents were born into comfortable Jewish families in Germany and Poland, but the rise of Nazism and the onset of the Second World War turned their lives upside down. Targeted by two of the most destructive regimes in history, they were extraordinarily lucky to survive. The journalist and Conservative politician speaks to Rob Attar about retracing this family history, offering an intensely personal view of the twin tyrannies of Nazism and Soviet communism.

Daniel Finkelstein is the author of Hitler, Stalin, Mum and Dad: A Family Memoir of Miraculous Survival (William Collins).