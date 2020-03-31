Irena Sendler: the Polish heroine who rescued 2,000 children from the Warsaw Ghetto

During the darkest days of World War II, the Nazis were intensifying their ‘Final Solution’, systematically transporting and murdering Poland’s Jews at a rate of thousands per day. In the midst of the Warsaw Ghetto, one Catholic social worker risked her life by orchestrating an underground operation to save some of the most vulnerable.

Irena Sendler smuggled babies, toddlers and young children out of the ghetto, where the Jewish population was confined. She may have had a small frame and gentle smile, but they belied nerves of steel and a burning resistance to the abhorrent situation she saw unfolding in her country.

Irena also possessed prodigious powers of persuasion, which were vital in convincing complete strangers – families who had literally lost everything except each other – to give up their children for their own good. Those who agreed to suffer such a separation did so only because they knew their own death was imminent, and that their loved ones’ infancy would be no defense against a Nazi killing machine hell bent on completing a genocide. The rescued children were deposited into adoptive homes outside the ghetto, or tucked away into convents and orphanages, and given new non-Jewish identities to shield them from further harm.

Despite the extreme extra level of danger it incurred, Irena maintained lists of those saved by the network she built, in which she coupled children’s real names with their assumed identities in glass jars buried beneath a tree. This secret cache could have brought death down upon the heads of everyone involved had it been discovered, but Irena was adamant that the notes needed to be kept so the children could eventually find out who they were and where they came from.

Details of approximately 2,500 souls were sealed in those jars – over twice as many lives as Oskar Schindler saved with his famous list – to be unearthed once the horror had passed. Yet the name Irena Sendler and knowledge of her extraordinary actions, and those of her network of helpers, remained buried for six decades after the end of war.

Who was Irena Sendler?

For Irena, born Irena Krzyżanowska, courage was a family trait. Her great-grandfather had led a rebellion against the tsars and her father, a physician, was killed by typhus contracted while providing free treatment to poor patients (including many Jews) who other doctors refused to touch. Irena was just seven when her father died in 1917, but she later recalled how she visited him five days before his death. He whispered a command to his young daughter: “If you see someone drowning, you must rescue him, even if you cannot swim.”

She heeded these words throughout her life, during which she would witness some of the worst atrocities in human history, seeing firsthand horrors that many others – individuals, organisations, communities and countries – were willing to ignore or participate in. At Warsaw University, Irena deliberately sat with Jewish students when they were segregated under the ‘ghetto-bench system’. When she defaced her grade card to read ‘Jew’ out of solidarity and protest against their treatment, the authorities suspended her.

As a social worker in pre-war Warsaw, Irena (now married to Mieczysław Sendler) continued to fight injustice as Polish politics veered to the right and the country’s Jewish population faced growing discrimination and destitution. Sendler altered the books to keep people from starving, and she found willing accomplices in her sympathetic supervisor Irena Schultz and manager Jan Dobraczyński.

The two Irenas would become lifelong friends and co-conspirators in ever bigger and more dangerous missions of mercy once Poland had been defeated and occupied by Nazi Germany, whereupon the Gestapo began issuing draconian decrees.

Jewish properties, bank accounts and businesses were seized first, and then their civil rights were wiped out. Synagogues were closed and people were forced to wear Star of David armbands to identify them as Jews (which invited violence and harassment from SS soldiers and members of the public). Jews would also be made to slave in labour gangs on projects that included the construction of the walls around what would become the Warsaw Ghetto.

Initially, the Irenas forged signatures and fiddled figures at work to divert funds where they were most needed. Then they began sourcing documents, including passports of dead Poles, that could be used to create new and lifesaving identities for Jews.

By the end of 1940, however, Warsaw’s entire 400,000-plus Jewish population had been ‘quarantined’ behind the barbed wire–topped walls of the ghetto, where conditions were horrendously crowded, disease ran rife and thousands starved or froze to death. Still more waif-like figures would arrive at the ghetto gates from elsewhere, among them unaccompanied minors.

Now working with a network of sympathetic liaison officers, Irena was entirely unwilling to watch these children die on the streets. She began smuggling them out of the ghetto, beginning with an emaciated little girl called Beryl, aged five or six, whom she squirreled out through a courthouse on the edge of the walls.

Exposed to danger

Emboldened by the success of Beryl’s liberation, and now convinced the Nazis were intent on wholesale murder, Irena adopted the code name ‘Jolanta’ and upscaled her operations. Exploiting the Germans’ terror of typhus and tuberculosis, she managed to access the ghetto disguised as a nurse and visited families, when she would attempt the grim task of “talking them out of their children”, as she starkly put it.

Once under Irena’s wing, these infants were smuggled out. They went through sewers, in ambulances and the back of trucks filled with filthy bandages or piles of corpses – any places where the SS were too afraid to search – and housed wherever a spot could be found, which became increasingly difficult.

On occasion, Irena ended up with children in the flat she shared with her ailing mother, desperately trying to avoid attention from curtain-twitching neighbours who may then have reported suspicious activity.

Her colleagues sheltered children too, including Dobraczyński’s assistant Jaga Piotrowska, who was excruciatingly aware of the danger she was exposing her daughter Hanna to. The jars of names, a horde of incriminating evidence, were buried beneath an apple tree in her garden.

Did you know? Around a hundred 15–16 year olds rescued by Irena’s network were directed to join partisan fighters in forests around Poland.

Boys were harder to place than girls as they were physically marked as Jewish by circumcision, which made many adoptive families nervous. Yet despite the penalty for sheltering Jews outside the ghetto being death, many people continually provided help, such as Sister Matylda Getter, a nun who oversaw 20 orphanages and took in many of Irena’s illegal evacuees.

Irena and her liaison officers (nine women and one man, some barely beyond childhood themselves) ran risks so horrendous that they’re almost incomprehensible. One slip – an ill-timed cry from a terrified toddler, the slightest betrayal by a member of the brutalised public – would inevitably lead to the death of the child. For the courier, and potentially their entire family, it meant imprisonment, torture and execution.

What was life like in the Warsaw Ghetto? The Nazis didn’t invent ghettos, but they did weaponise the concept as a tool of ethnic annihilation. During World War II, more than 1,000 were established in Polish cities and annexed parts of the Soviet Union alone, but Warsaw had the biggest. After it was sealed on 15 November 1940, up to 450,000 people were crammed into an area the size of New York’s Central Park. Inside, daily life was overseen by the Judenräte (Nazi-appointed Jewish councils), with SS orders carried out by Jewish policemen, armed with batons. Schooling was outlawed, disease was rampant and food scarce. Children habitually risked potentially lethal punishments to go on begging and smuggling missions into Aryan areas beyond the walls. Despite it all, underground groups organised cultural, recreational and educational activities, set up soup kitchens and libraries, and even ran a symphony orchestra. But in the summer of 1942, the liquidisation began, with the transportation of tens of thousands of Jews on Holocaust trains to Treblinka II death camp. As ‘Grossaktion Warsaw’ gathered pace, and knowledge of the ‘Final Solution’ leaked out, remaining residents planned armed resistance. On 18 January 1943, when SS soldiers entered the ghetto for the first time in four months, an uprising erupted. Underground fighters led by the ŻOB (Żydowska Organizacja Bojowa – Jewish Combat Organization) and ŻZW (Żydowski Związek Wojskowy – Jewish Military Union) fought well-armed SS soldiers with stolen and homemade guns and Molotov cocktails, and began executing collaborators. Militarily, the uprising was doomed, but it helped restore some pride. However, on 19 April – on the eve of Passover – the Germans sent in thousands of troops. By 16 May, when Warsaw’s Great Synagogue was destroyed, the ghetto had been completely levelled and 56,065 people had been killed or deported to death camps.

This awful fate befell several of the network, which filled Irena with guilt, but also terror that her entire operation would be compromised if any details were extracted under torture. She constantly changed the routes out of the ghetto, finding new holes in the wall, and bribing workmen and members of the Jewish police to get children through the gates.

Her ever-changing operations quickly exhausted Irena’s meagre means, but news of her actions had percolated out. In November 1942, she was contacted by Zofia Kossak – author, activist and founder of Żegota, the underground organisation of resistance fighters and organisers in German-occupied Poland. Recognising that Irena had the system and know-how to save people, but not the necessary funds to bribe guards and pay adoptive families, Żegota put her in charge of their children’s division and provided 100,000 złoty a month from London. Irena now knew the ghetto so well that she was asked to provide a tour for Jan Karski, an Allied spy and representative of the Polish government in exile, sent to report on conditions behind enemy lines.

But the situation was escalating by the day. In the summer of 1942, the Nazis had begun operation ‘Grossaktion Warsaw’, rounding up residents of the ghetto, loading them aboard trains and transporting them to a new place called Treblinka, located in a forest 50 miles northeast of Warsaw. The Jews were told they were being taken to labour camps, but reports of Treblinka had already permeated the walls of the ghetto. It was big, said the rumours, but it had no living facilities. A death camp. The Holocaust was upon them.

Amid the liquidation of the ghetto, as some the remaining residents began planning a final fightback in the form of an uprising, Irena continued her mission. Moving quicker between each abode, staying just ahead of the street-by-street round-ups, she had less time to convince petrified parents that they could only save their children by letting them go. Many realised the truth too late. She once witnessed a woman throwing a newborn baby over the three-metre wall of the ghetto to an unseen saviour on the other side. Such sights, and the fate of those she could not save, would haunt her for the rest of her life.

Arrest and torture

During the night on 20 October 1943, a Gestapo agent and ten SS soldiers barged into Irena’s flat. Although she managed, desperately, to destroy or conceal evidence of recently rehoused children, she was arrested and taken to Szucha #25, the Gestapo headquarters and an infamous place of interrogation and torture. From there, people rarely resurfaced alive.

Unlike other activists, Sendler never carried a cyanide pill to take as a last resort. Now her head hung heavy with a wealth of knowledge that could condemn so many people to death if she broke under the severe physical and psychological torture the Nazis were about to subject her to. But she didn’t break. Not during the daily beatings meted out by her relentless interrogator, Herr Bach, who wanted to know about Żegota; not while under constant threat of imminent death from a firing squad; and not as guns were fired indiscriminately by psychopathic guards through a hole in the wall of the cell she shared with seven other inmates in Pawiak prison.

One by one, the women around her were dragged out and executed, often within earshot of her cell. Still, Irena stuck to her story – she was a social worker, guilty of nothing more than compassion, and knew nothing about any secret organisations.

One morning, Irena was loaded onto a truck with ten or 15 other women and taken back to Szucha, where she expected to be executed. Each woman was called into a room, from where a pistol shot rang out. When the name of Irena Sendler was read out, however, she was directed though a different door, where an SS officer dismissed the guard and led her out into the street. The Untersturmführer (who had been bribed by Żegota) told her she was free to go. When she hesitated, he slapped her face.

Barely able to walk, Sendler stumbled into a nearby pharmacy, where a woman helped clean her up and supplied new, non-prison-coloured clothes. Somehow, she made it back to her flat, and the following day her name appeared on the daily red posters that went up around Warsaw, detailing those who had just been executed. For the rest of the war, Irena lived as a ghost.

What happened to Irena Sendler after the war?

The SS officer who Żegota bribed to facilitate Irena’s escape from Szucha was discovered and executed. Once the Gestapo knew she was alive and free, Irena had to live as a fugitive, avoiding friends and family – even missing her mother’s funeral. She moved constantly, even temporarily living at the zoo. By this time – February 1944 – the ghetto had been destroyed and Poland’s Jewish population decimated. There were no children left to save, but she continued to support infants that she’d hidden.

When the war finally ended, Irena and Jaga Piotrowska unearthed the jars beneath the apple tree. Some had smashed, ruining the lists, but most were legible. The parents were almost all dead, but Irena hoped to at least reunite children with their real identities. In post-war Poland’s shattered society, however, where 95 per cent of Warsaw’s population was comprised of displaced people, this was almost impossible. Within two years, Irena had a child of her own, and she handed the lists over to the Central Committee for Polish Jews. It’s unknown how many children ever learned their true history.

Did you know? Irena’s network created approximately 3,000 false documents that were given to Jewish families before she began smuggling children out of the ghetto.

After 1945, Poland became communist and was soon controlled completely by Stalin’s Soviet Union, which suppressed stories of individual wartime heroics and persecuted many involved, including Irena, because of their connections with Polish nationalists.

Irena was recognised by Yad Vashem as one of the Righteous Among the Nations in 1965, and given honorary citizenship of Israel in 1991, but her deeds remained unrecognised in the wider world until 1999, when three schoolgirls from Kansas chanced upon her story during a history project and wrote a play about it.

From this unlikely spark, word spread like contagion, leading to an audience with the Pope and the receipt of the Order of the White Eagle (Poland’s highest civilian honour) and the Polish-American Jan Karski Award for Courage and Heart in 2003. She was twice nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, in 2007 and 2008, and died on 12 May 2008, aged 98.

More heroes of the Holocaust Oskar Schindler German industrialist and Nazi Party member, who saved the lives of 1,200 Jewish workers in his factory. Giorgio Perlasca Italian businessman who posed as the Spanish consul-general to Hungary, and saved 5,218 Jews from deportation to death camps. Nicholas Winton British stockbroker who evacuated 669 children (mostly Jewish) from Czechoslovakia just before WWII, transporting them through Nazi Germany to the UK. He was assisted in this by Doreen Warriner. Raoul Wallenberg Swedish diplomat credited with saving thousands of lives in Hungary by issuing protective passports and sheltering Jews in buildings designated as Swedish territory. Cornelia ‘Corrie’ Ten Boom Dutch watchmaker and charity worker who, with her family, hid hundreds of Jews from the Nazis. Jørgen and Elsebet Kieler Danish doctor and his sister, who helped hundreds of Jews escape from Denmark to safety in Sweden. Dr Janusz Korczak Polish educator and children’s author who ran an orphanage in the Warsaw Ghetto. When the orphans were sent to Treblinka, he refused offers of sanctuary from Żegota (and others), choosing to accompany the children in death. Jan Karski Polish resistance fighter and spy who toured the ghetto with Irena, then disguised himself as an Estonian guard to record the transportation of Jews to the camps, which he subsequently described to British Foreign Secretary Anthony Eden and US president Roosevelt. Roosevelt asked more questions about the fate of the country’s horses than the plight of Poland’s Jews. No action was taken to destroy either the death camps or the train lines leading to them.

Pat Kinsella is a writer and editor specialising in history

This content first appeared in the February 2018 issue of BBC History Revealed