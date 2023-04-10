WW2 the big questions: the early years of the conflict
From Dunkirk to Pearl Harbor, Laurence Rees charts the major moments of the opening stages of the Second World War
Published: April 10, 2023 at 7:40 am
Subs offer
Why did Hitler make the fateful decision to invade Poland in 1939? How did Churchill turn defeat at Dunkirk into a victory on the home front? And why did Japan’s imperial designs lead to war in east Asia? In the second episode of our five-part series tackling the big questions of the Second World War, historian Laurence Rees joins Rachel Dinning to guide you through the early years of the conflict – from Pearl Harbor to the fall of Tobruk.
Advertisement
Authors
Rachel DinningPremium Content Editor
Advertisement
Advertisement
From the makers of HistoryExtra, try 6 issues of BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed for just £9.99 + FREE access to HistoryExtra (including ad the free Podcast) worth £34.99.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement