Civil War podcast episodes
Showing items 1 to 10 of 10
- Stuartaudio
The Civil War: everything you wanted to know. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Mark Stoyle responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the conflict between Royalists and Parliamentarians that wracked the British Isles in the middle of the 17th century
- Stuartaudio
Century of chaos: people & power in the 1600s. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Jonathan Healey delves into the turbulent 17th century, which witnessed not only regicide and civil war, but also the political awakening of society as a whole
- Stuartaudio
Oliver Cromwell’s remarkable rise to power
Ronald Hutton discusses Oliver Cromwell’s early life and career, exploring the brilliance and cruelty of the future Lord Protector
- Stuartaudio
Female spies of the Civil War era
Nadine Akkerman explores the remarkable stories of women who acted as secret agents in the 17th century
- Stuartaudio
Life under Cromwell: everything you wanted to know. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Ronald Hutton answers listener questions on one of the most turbulent periods in British history – Cromwell’s Protectorate
- Stuartaudio
Civil wars and Restoration England
David Armitage explores how internal conflicts have changed through history, while Ian Mortimer guides us through life in the late 17th century.
- Stuartaudio
Robert Harris on the manhunt for Charles I’s killers. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Historical novelist Robert Harris discusses his new book, which follows Charles II’s hunt for the men who killed his father
- Stuartaudio
The Stuart princess who could have deposed Charles I
Rhiannon Davies speaks to Nadine Akkerman about a beloved – but now widely forgotten – Stuart princess
- Stuartaudio
Black British history and Charles I’s children
David Olusoga explores Britain’s links with the people of Africa, while Linda Porter tells the story of a tragic 17th-century royal family
- Stuartaudio
Life in Cromwell’s Britain. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Anna Keay explores the dramatic decade between the execution of Charles I in 1649 and the restoration of the monarchy in 1660