Since Elizabeth I was less than three years old when her mother was executed, it is often thought that Anne Boleyn had little influence on her life. Speaking to Lauren Good, Dr Tracy Borman explains why this assumption is misleading, and details the impact Anne had on her daughter, both as a woman and a queen.

Tracy Borman is the author of Anne Boleyn & Elizabeth I: The Mother and Daughter Who Changed History (Hodder & Stoughton, 2023)