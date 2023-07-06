"Mary Queen of Scots, along with her husband Francis, are now the king and queen of France. They're just teenagers, and they're entirely unprepared. Francis is quite young. He hasn't even gone through puberty yet. He's just really a boy, and he's been quite sickly. And so, to some degree, it's truly putting children on the throne of France.

Advertisement

"And in fact, no one in France is really prepared for this because Henry was quite a healthy king, and he was still quite young. So, everyone has sort of imagined that his reign would go on for quite some time, and that Francis and Mary would have time to grow up before they really had to fill his shoes.