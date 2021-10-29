Historical recipe: Buttered beere
- Difficulty 3/10
In every issue of BBC History Magazine, picture editor Sam Nott brings you a recipe from the past. In this article, Sam recreates buttered beere – a sweet, slightly alcoholic drink that warmed the cockles in Tudor times
This is an authentic Tudor recipe from 1588, taken from The Good Huswifes Handmaide for the Kitchin. It’s similar to a caudle, a drink of warm wine or ale with sugar, eggs and spices, renowned for its medicinal properties and popular at the same period.
I love mulled wines and ciders, so the idea of this drink really appealed to me. The smells wafting through my kitchen while I was making it were delicious, though the drink itself was a bit, well, ‘robust’ – great when you’ve just come inside on a cold winter’s day, but for ordinary drinking a bit too heavy for me. My partner loved it, though – he drank the lot!
Ingredients
- 1,500ml of good-quality ale
- 200g demerara or other natural brown sugar
- 100g unsalted butter, chopped into small lumps
- 5 egg yolks
- 1/2tsp ground cloves
- 1/2tsp ground nutmeg
- 1/4tsp ground ginger
Method
-
Step 1
Pour the ale gently into a large saucepan and stir in the ginger, cloves and nutmeg. Bring slowly to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for a few minutes until the ale clears.
-
Step 2
While the ale is simmering, whisk the egg yolks and sugar in a bowl until the mixture is light and creamy. Remove the spiced ale from the hob, add the egg yolk and sugar mixture, and stir until all ingredients are well blended.
-
Step 3
Return to a low heat until the liquid starts to thicken, taking care not to overheat.
-
Step 4
Simmer for five minutes, then add the chopped butter and heat until it has melted. Hand-whisk the liquid until it becomes frothy.
-
Step 5
Continue to heat for 10 minutes, then allow to cool to a drinkable temperature. Give the mixture another whisk, serve into a jug or small glasses (or tankards!) and drink while still warm.
Recipe from recipewise.co.uk