Historical recipe: chewit – a meat and fruit pie
- Difficulty 4/10
In every issue of BBC History Magazine, picture editor Sam Nott brings you a recipe from the past. In this article, we recreate a delicate chewit – a meat and fruit pie enjoyed in the 16th century.
Published:
Britain loves pies, and recipes for them can be found in cookbooks going back centuries. This month I’ve chosen a 16th-century pie called a chewit that mixes sweet and savoury flavours – a combination that was popular in the Tudor era.
Recipes from that time often refer to coffins – robust pastry designed more to contain the filling than to be eaten. My version, including measurements, is based on this 16th-century recipe:
Parboyle a piece of a Legge of Veal, and being cold, mince it with Beefe Suit, and Marrow, and an Apple or a couple of Wardens: when you haue minst it fine, put to a few parboyld Currins, sixe Dates minst, a piece of a preserued Orenge pill minst, Marrow cut in little square pieces.
Season all this with Pepper, Salt, Nutmeg, and a little Sugar: then put it into your Coffins, and so bake it. Before you close your Pye, sprinckle on a little Rosewater, and when they are baked shaue on a little Sugar, and so serue it to the Table.
Ingredients
For the pastry
- 400g flour
- 200g butter
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 tsp salt
- Iced water
For the filling
- 500g minced beef
- 50g sultanas
- 6 dates
- Zest from half an orange
- 2 medium-sized pears, chopped
- 100g suet
- 1 tsp nutmeg
- Salt and pepper
- Rose water (for sprinkling)
- Sugar (for sprinkling)
Method
For the pastry
Step 1
Sift the flour and salt into a basin. Cut the butter into small chunks and rub it into the flour until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.
Step 2
Make a well in the centre. Add the egg yolk and 5 tbsp of iced water.
Step 3
Roll the pastry into a ball, wrap in cling film and leave in the fridge for 30 minutes.
Step 4
Lightly fry the minced beef, then add the suet, fruit and seasoning.
Step 5
Roll out the pastry and line a pie tin, leaving enough for the lid of the pie.
-
Step 6
Pack the filling tightly into the pie case. Sprinkle a small amount of rose water on the top of the filling before adding the pie top.
Step 7
Sprinkle sugar on the pastry and cook for an hour in an oven preheated to 200˚C.
This article was first published in the December 2015 issue of BBC History Magazine