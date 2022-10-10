History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

The Mary Rose: the fatal final moments

In episode three in our new series on the Mary Rose, we pick up the story of the battle of the Solent, joining Henry VIII’s forces as they face off against an enormous French invasion fleet

By
Published: October 10, 2022 at 12:54 pm
Subs offer

As Henry VIII stood along the walls of Southsea Castle on 19 July 1545, the air was hot and still. Yet, England was on the brink of disaster, as an enormous French fleet had arrived with revenge on their minds. In this episode, we’re zeroing in on the pivotal moment when the Mary Rose met its ignominious end at the battle of the Solent. Emily Briffett speaks to Hannah Matthews, Dr Dominic Fontana and Dr Tracy Borman to find out what caused the Tudor warship to sink on what should have been a short, easy voyage.

Advertisement
Want to hear more? Browse more episodes in our podcast series on the Mary Rose

Authors

Elinor EvansDigital editor

Elinor Evans is digital editor of HistoryExtra.com. She commissions and writes history articles for the website, and regularly interviews historians for the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement
Advertisement

Save up to 40% when you subscribe today and receive a book of your choice worth up to £30 PLUS free access to HistoryExtra.com

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content