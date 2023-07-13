Big questions of the Crimean War: aftermath and legacy
Professor Andrew Lambert considers the legacy of the Crimean War, as well as some of the key innovations and technological advancements that came out of it
From advances in weaponry and warships to the use of telegraphs and photography, the Crimean War produced a whole host of innovations. In the final episode of our three-part series exploring the conflict, Professor Andrew Lambert takes Rachel Dinning through some of the key innovations that came out of the Crimean War. Plus, they consider some of the main misconceptions about the conflict, as well as the parallels with the Russia-Ukraine war today.
Authors
