From advances in weaponry and warships to the use of telegraphs and photography, the Crimean War produced a whole host of innovations. In the final episode of our three-part series exploring the conflict, Professor Andrew Lambert takes Rachel Dinning through some of the key innovations that came out of the Crimean War. Plus, they consider some of the main misconceptions about the conflict, as well as the parallels with the Russia-Ukraine war today.

Advertisement

Authors

Rachel Dinning, Premium Content Editor at HistoryExtra
Rachel DinningPremium Content Editor

Rachel Dinning is the Premium Content Editor at HistoryExtra, website of BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Get your hands on a signed copy of Tom Holland's latest book worth £30 + FREE access to HistoryExtra.com when you subscribe to BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed

CLAIM NOW
Advertisement