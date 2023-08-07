What made Tubman a hero?

First, the incredible bravery she showed in escaping enslavement in 1849 and then in repeatedly returning to Maryland to rescue other enslaved people from the inhuman treatment to which they were subjected. Second, her extraordinary exploits on behalf of the Union Army during the American Civil War: she even led a charge that resulted in the liberation of more than 700 enslaved people. Last, her vigorous campaigning for women’s suffrage. Her actions would be heroic at any time, but were especially so in the age in which she lived.

What was her finest hour?

It’s not a single moment or act but her repeated trips back to Maryland – 13 missions in all, leading more than 70 people to freedom along the Underground Railroad. Tubman travelled mainly at night to avoid detection, but still there was a great risk to her personal safety – one Maryland newspaper offered a $100 reward for her capture – so every return trip to a slave state was perilous. Yet she never lost a ‘passenger’ [rescued person].

Is there anything that you don’t particularly admire about her?

Not really. I don’t share her religious zeal, though it was this very zeal that gave her the strength to undertake her rescue work.

Do you think she deserves to be better known outside the US?

Yes – and I hope that plans to put her face on the US $20 bill come to fruition, because that would help introduce her to all who visit America. We currently don’t have a single woman or person of colour on any of our paper notes.

What would you ask her if you could meet her?

Weren’t you scared? And how did you work past that fear?

This article was first published in the August 2023 issue of BBC History Magazine