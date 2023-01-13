Veggie Victorians
From meat-free banquets to political agitation, James Gregory delves into the colourful world of the Victorian vegetarian movement
In the 19th century, Britain imagined itself as a bastion of beef-eating carnivores. But at a time when meat consumption was taken as a signifier of personal heartiness and national prosperity, a rebel alliance formed – a ragtag group of religious devotees, health enthusiasts, temperance campaigners, animal rights activists, political reformers and eccentrics. They were all united by one cause: vegetarianism. Dr James Gregory tells Ellie Cawthorne about how going meat-free became an organised movement in Victorian Britain.
Authors
Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.
Save up 50% when you subscribe to BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed PLUS! Get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com