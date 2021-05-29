Why are we living longer than our ancestors?

Steven Johnson discusses the Extra Life project, which includes a book and new BBC Four series co-presented with David Olusoga. He chronicles a revolution in medicine, and explores the innovations in science and public health that have led to huge increases in life expectancy since 1900.

Steven Johnson is the author of Extra Life: A Short History Of Living Longer (Penguin Putnam, 2021)

