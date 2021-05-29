All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Why are we living longer than our ancestors?
Steven Johnson explores innovations in science and public health that have led to huge increases in life expectancy
Steven Johnson discusses the Extra Life project, which includes a book and new BBC Four series co-presented with David Olusoga. He chronicles a revolution in medicine, and explores the innovations in science and public health that have led to huge increases in life expectancy since 1900.
Steven Johnson is the author of Extra Life: A Short History Of Living Longer (Penguin Putnam, 2021)
