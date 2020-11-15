Accessibility Links

The Wild West: everything you wanted to know

Was the American west really as wild as the movies suggest? Karen Jones responds to listener questions about frontier life

Karen Jones on the Wild West

Historian and author Karen Jones responds to listener questions and popular search queries about the mass movement of settlers into the American west, from the hardships of homesteading and the violence of frontier life to Hollywood’s obsession with the grizzled gunslinger.

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

