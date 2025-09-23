Gift a membership to History Extra

With a single term History Extra membership, your loved one will enjoy expert insights, groundbreaking research, and fascinating stories from the world’s top historians, and there’s no automatic renewal, so you stay in control.

Images of two History extra magazine covers and the mobile app
Image of History Extra magazine cover

How does a one-time membership work?

  • Enjoy all the benefits of a regular subscription
  • Relax knowing that there will be no automatic renewal at the end of the subscription term
  • One payment today for the perfect gift that keeps giving, endless inspiration direct to their door

Interested in treating yourself?​

Take a look at our regular memberships by clicking the button below.

View subscription offers

Questions?

  • If you have purchased or received a one-time gift subscription, then your subscription will automatically stop at the end of that time period. The gift recipient will receive an email with options to renew their subscription or set up a new one.

    If the subscription is auto-renewing then the person who purchased it will need to manage this using the subscription options in your My Account area.

  • If the gift subscription includes a print magazine then you can choose a date in the future for them to start receiving deliveries.

    For Digital access, the gift recipient will receive an email with instructions of how to access premium content via the website or app.

  • If the gift subscription includes a print magazine, then you will need to provide their name and address for delivery.

    You will also need to provide their email address to enable them to unlock digital access.