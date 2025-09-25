You can use your Tesco Clubcard vouchers to pay towards the full or partial amount to purchase a subscription – please see Tesco Clubcard for more details.

You’ll then receive an email from Tesco with your unique voucher code – please enter this, and complete the next steps – including providing your address – in order to fulfil your subscription order. If the value of the Clubcard Boost Voucher Token is less than the cost of the subscription you will need to pay the difference.