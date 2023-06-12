Civil War podcast episodes
The Civil War: everything you wanted to know.
Mark Stoyle responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the conflict between Royalists and Parliamentarians that wracked the British Isles in the middle of the 17th century
Century of chaos: people & power in the 1600s.
Jonathan Healey delves into the turbulent 17th century, which witnessed not only regicide and civil war, but also the political awakening of society as a whole
Oliver Cromwell's remarkable rise to power.
Ronald Hutton discusses Oliver Cromwell’s early life and career, exploring the brilliance and cruelty of the future Lord Protector
Female spies of the Civil War era.
Nadine Akkerman explores the remarkable stories of women who acted as secret agents in the 17th century
Life under Cromwell: everything you wanted to know.
Ronald Hutton answers listener questions on one of the most turbulent periods in British history – Cromwell’s Protectorate
Civil wars and Restoration England.
David Armitage explores how internal conflicts have changed through history, while Ian Mortimer guides us through life in the late 17th century.
Robert Harris on the manhunt for Charles I's killers.
Historical novelist Robert Harris discusses his new book, which follows Charles II’s hunt for the men who killed his father
The Stuart princess who could have deposed Charles I.
Rhiannon Davies speaks to Nadine Akkerman about a beloved – but now widely forgotten – Stuart princess
Black British history and Charles I's children.
David Olusoga explores Britain’s links with the people of Africa, while Linda Porter tells the story of a tragic 17th-century royal family
Life in Cromwell's Britain.
Anna Keay explores the dramatic decade between the execution of Charles I in 1649 and the restoration of the monarchy in 1660