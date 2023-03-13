On the podcast | Elitism in cricket: a history

What made him a hero?

First and foremost, his extraordinary ability as a cricketer. A first-class batsman and bowler, he scored his first Test century aged just 20. One Aussie opponent, Sir Don Bradman – another legend – said that he was one of the greatest cricket players he’d ever seen, which is praise indeed. Second, he played for my beloved Arsenal; nowadays it’s hard to imagine a great cricketer also playing for a football team in the top division. Third, there was a real joie de vivre about him – he loved his cricket but he also loved life. He was the sort of chap people just wanted to be around.

What was his finest hour?

Where to start? He hit nearly 2,500 runs in 1939 alone, including 120 against the West Indies at Lord’s. Like other sportsmen of his generation, he lost some of his best years to the Second World War – he served in the army in India – but went on to thrill fans with his magnificent batting for country and county in the late 1940s and early 1950s, scoring famous centuries against the Aussies and South Africans. He had numerous finest hours!

Is there anything that you don’t particularly admire about him?

Nothing springs to mind.

Can you see any parallels between his life and your own?

We both played cricket for Middlesex and England; like him, I was a left-arm unorthodox spin bowler. Unlike him, I sadly never got to play for the Gunners! I’d also like to think that I had a bit of his devil-may-care attitude to the game.

What would you ask Compton if you could meet him?

Luckily, I did get to meet him when I was a young man, and I asked him if all the things my dad told me about him were true. “Most, but not all!” he chuckled.

Phil Tufnell is a former England cricketer who is part of the BBC’s Test Match Special team. His latest book, How Not to Be a Cricketer, is out now in paperback

