Elitism in cricket: a history

Duncan Stone argues that classism and racism have held back England’s summer sport for decades

Published:

Duncan Stone talks to Spencer Mizen about cricket’s history of elitism – a story that, he contends, has long seen the rich and powerful dominate the sport’s evolution and image.

Duncan Stone is the author of Different Class: The Untold Story of English Cricket (Repeater, 2022)

