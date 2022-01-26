All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Elitism in cricket: a history
Duncan Stone argues that classism and racism have held back England’s summer sport for decades
Published:
Duncan Stone talks to Spencer Mizen about cricket’s history of elitism – a story that, he contends, has long seen the rich and powerful dominate the sport’s evolution and image.
Duncan Stone is the author of Different Class: The Untold Story of English Cricket (Repeater, 2022)