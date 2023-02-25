In episode one of this series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most beautiful, intriguing and historic cities, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by historian and author Rory MacLean for a trip around Berlin. They delve into the city’s origins as a medieval settlement before fast-forwarding through the centuries, exploring theatres, churches and nightclubs, and tracing the infamous wall that divided the city for nearly 30 years. Plus, Rory offers up some top advice for history-loving globetrotters.

