History’s greatest cities | HistoryExtra podcast series
Episode 1Berlin.
In this series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most historic cities, Rory MacLean traces the German capital from medieval origins to the modern day
Episode 2Prague.
In this series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most historic cities, Eleanor Janega delves into the lengthy and legendary past of the Czech capital
Episode 3Rome.
In this series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most beautiful, intriguing and historic cities, historian Shushma Malik charts the rise, fall and resurgence of Italy’s capital