Busting myths about the Anglo-Saxons

What do we get wrong about the Anglo-Saxon era? Marc Morris, author of The Anglo-Saxons: A History of the Beginnings of England, busts some of the most common misconceptions about the period, from the early fifth century through to the Norman Conquest.

Marc Morris is the author of The Anglo-Saxons: A History of the Beginnings of England (Hutchinson, 2021)

