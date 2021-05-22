Accessibility Links

Busting myths about the Anglo-Saxons

Historian Marc Morris tackles some of the most common misconceptions about the Anglo-Saxon era

Published:

What do we get wrong about the Anglo-Saxon era? Marc Morris, author of The Anglo-Saxons: A History of the Beginnings of England, busts some of the most common misconceptions about the period, from the early fifth century through to the Norman Conquest.

Marc Morris is the author of The Anglo-Saxons: A History of the Beginnings of England (Hutchinson, 2021)

