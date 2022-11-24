The Cuban Missile Crisis: dangerous days
In the third episode of our series on the Cuban Missile Crisis, we chart the first phase of the Cold War standoff – from panicked secret meetings to risky naval manoeuvres
By
Published: November 24, 2022 at 4:29 pm
Subs offer
In the third episode of our series on the Cuban Missile Crisis, we chart the first phase of the Cold War standoff. Elinor Evans speaks to expert historians Alex von Tunzelmann, Mark White and William Taubman to uncover how top-secret meetings descended into chaos, the American public was plunged into panic and a US naval ‘quarantine’ threatened to push the Soviets to the brink.
Advertisement
Want to hear more? Browse more episodes in our podcast series on the Cuban Missile Crisis
Authors
Elinor EvansDigital editor
Advertisement
Advertisement
Save up to 40% when you subscribe today and receive a book of your choice worth up to £30 PLUS free access to HistoryExtra.com
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement