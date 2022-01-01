History Extra logo
The Cuban Missile Crisis: World on the Brink

How did the world end up on the brink of nuclear disaster? In our new HistoryExtra podcast series, we’ll be exploring the roots of the Cold War standoff and meet the key players in the confrontation. We'll track the pivotal 13 days at its centre, and the Cold War alliances that saw diplomatic tensions escalate to breaking point. Across four episodes, Elinor Evans speaks to expert historians Alex von Tunzelmann, Mark White and William Taubman, to find out more about the crisis.

